Rider who helped keep ancient tradition alive hits out at offroaders who churned up course

A rider said he was "absolutely thrilled" to have helped preserve the tradition of England's oldest horse race.

Stephen Crawford, walked, trotted and cantered his horse Firkin, round the four-mile course of Kiplingcotes Derby earlier today, after what would have been the 500th running of the race was cancelled, due to "dangerous" conditions.

Mr Crawford was officially weighed in before setting out on the course, accompanied by John Thirsk, who won four times from 2008 to 2012.

Stephen Crawford was "thrilled to be part of keeping the history of the race alive"

The retired financial analyst said the track had been "grim" and Firkin had pulled a shoe off.

Article 15 of the race rules reads "should the race not be run then it shall cease. " All you need to know about the history of the race.

Asked how he felt about today's event, he said: "It's mixed emotions. We had spent six months getting the horses fit to race, then to find out on Monday that it was cancelled.

"But I am absolutely thrilled to be part of keeping the history of the race alive."

Mr Crawford said one particular stretch of the course between Enthorpe Woods and the main A614 gathered rain as it was in the base of a bowl topographically.

The track had been affected by timber lorries legitimately going about their business - but also four-wheel drive offroaders.

"In a quiet part of East Yorkshire they do donuts, make ruts and destroy tracks - it's a real pain," he added.

Trustee Guy Stephenson said: "Offroaders are the biggest problem - they are cutting it up.

"They've been leading out timber and that doesn't help. It is too dangerous for horses to be riding and falling in those ruts."