Revisit legacy of Herbert Read

This year is the 50th anniversary of Herbert Read. His work in art education - for children and teachers - is legendary. Books on all his topics are held at Malton Library.

We are celebrating his legacy with displays and reading events at local venues:

Gilling, Holy Cross Church, September 15-16 - display.

Kirkdale, St Gregory’s Minster, September 23 (afternoon only) - display.

Kirkbymoorside Library, September 27-29 - display and readings; September 28 - 2pm-2.40pm, readings; September 29 - 10.30am-11.30am, readings.

For tickets to the readings contact the library on 01609 534557.

For more information about these events contact John Dean on 07792 895822

John Dean

Beadlam

Nawton