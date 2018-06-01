Review: Whisky Galore at Hull Truck Theatre by Julia Pattison

Play: Whisky Galore

Venue: Hull Truck Theatre

Review by: Julia Pattison

I attended the Saturday matinee of this all-female new version of the classic Ealing comedy from 1949 based on Compton Mackenzie’s novel Whisky Galore, and what a fun, feel-good production it was too.

The design, by Patrick Connellan, was truly ingenious with sliding wooden crates that quickly morphed into various objects and locations, as well as storing important props to aid the story telling.

The cast of seven worked together brilliantly, playing multiple roles and coming across as having the most spiffing time telling this well-known story of Scottish inhabitants on two small islands making the most of a whisky windfall when a ship was grounded on the rocks during the Second World War.

There were some delightfully comic moments throughout this zany production, as we saw a play within a play; the audience were completely engaged with the antics on stage, as well as being moved by some excellent characterisation from the cast.

You wanted to boo when poor George (Lila Clements) suffered the wrath of his disapproving mother (brilliantly portrayed by Christine Mackie) and equally wanted to cheer when she was finally fettled by some plain speaking.

Even if you weren’t a whisky drinker, you could feel the palpable joy of the islanders as they went from drought to practically drowning in whisky galore.

“A future improved by a small sensation!” was happy cry at the joyful wedding celebrations. I’ll drink to that!