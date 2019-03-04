Revealed: the state of roads across the East Riding area

The condition of major roads in the East Riding of Yorkshire is improving, according to the Department of Transport.

Just 1% of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s 219 miles of council-run A roads were judged to be in need of maintenance, only 2.2 miles.

Road inspections were carried out in the 12 months to March 2018.

The examinations, done by scanner machines and human inspection, identify sections of road worn by use or affected by ruts, bumps or potholes.

It’s not clear from the figures how badly damaged the roads are. In the previous 12 months, 2% of A roads, or 4.4 miles, required maintenance.

The data also shows that 5% of the B and C roads were in need of work. Unclassified roads, small lanes used for local traffic, also required repairs, with 17% in need of maintenance.

The area in Yorkshire and the Humber with the worst A roads is York.

The figures show that road conditions are roughly the same as they were five years ago, when a similar proportion of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s A roads were in need of repairs.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “These figures will come as little surprise to both drivers and those on two wheels who continue to have to put up with using sub-standard roads.

“We believe Britain’s pothole problem has been caused by years of under investment, especially when it comes to local roads – with councils having to make some tough decisions about spending.”