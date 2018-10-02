Residents urged to show metal in trial

Residents in Market Weighton and Pocklington are being urged to take part in a campaign to boost the recycling of metal packaging in their blue bins.

A trial is to be held in the towns in October and November to encourage residents to recycle more of their metal waste, including cans, tins, aerosols and foil trays.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has joined forces with MetalMatters, an industry partnership comprising the UK’s leading producers, users and recyclers of metal packaging, to run the Make Your Metals Matter scheme.

Residents have made the East Riding national leaders in recycling, but there is more everyone can do to push recycling to even higher levels.

One of these things is to be even more careful to make sure we put all metal packaging in the blue bin for recycling.

This will help the council recycle a further 1,200 tonnes of metal each year.

The Make Your Metals Matter campaign will launch with a leaflet of recycling tips and advice being delivered to 40,000 residents in the Goole, Howden, Pocklington and Market Weighton areas.

Roadshows and displays will also be held in those areas.

If the campaign helps to increase recycling in the trial areas, the council will be looking to roll the scheme out across the East Riding.

The council is encouraging residents to recycle all of the metal packaging found around their home, including: Food and drink cans, foil trays, empty aerosols, metal screw tops – from glass bottles and jars, clean household aluminium wrapping foil – used for baking or wrapping leftovers.

Over a year, the average household uses approximately 600 food tins, 380 drink cans, 27 aerosols and 182 foil trays – but less than half of these items are going into the blue recycling bin.

By recycling all of the metal packaging used in the Goole, Howden, Pocklington and Market Weighton areas each year, the area could save around 1,284 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the equivalent to taking 273 cars off local streets for a year.

Used metal packaging can be recycled into new products at a far lower cost to the environment than making them from raw materials.

Making cans from recycled material saves up to 95% of the energy, and greenhouse gas emissions, needed to make both aluminium and steel from scratch. What’s more, every time metal passes through the recycling loop, the benefits are repeated again and again.

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “East Riding residents are the number one recyclers in the country and have already shown their commitment to reducing waste.

“We’ve chosen to launch this campaign in Goole, Howden, Pocklington and Market Weighton as residents in those areas have always been very supportive of recycling trials in the past.”