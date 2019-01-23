Residents’ fury over KFC litter on Hodsow Lane

Pocklington residents have expressed their concern s over the growing amount of rubbish along Hodsow Lane.

The residents recently got in touch with Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway who has highlighted the problem with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC).

A KFC spokesman said its Pocklington team members conduct at least four litter picks a day.

In particular the locals were angered by the amount of discarded packaging from the new KFC restaurant.

One one the residents said: “I couldn’t help but see a horrible amount of discarded rubbish and packaging from users of KFC. I do feel KFC should take some responsibility for ensuring any litter is cleared.”

Mr Strangeway said: “A site visit to KFC showed there to be only one litter bin in the actual car park area. I believe an extra litter bin or two in the actual car park area would help.

“In addition I believe it is reasonable to request KFC to undertake regular litter picks along Hodsow Lane.”

Mr Strangeway said an ERYC Officer will be contacting KFC to discuss the matter, adding: “I hope that KFC will be able to address the residents’ understandable concerns.”

A KFC spokesperson said: “We always aim to be a good neighbour in all the communities we operate in, which is why our team members conduct at least four litter picks a day at our Pocklington restaurant to keep it as clean and tidy as possible.

“Our team haven’t received any complaints about litter and we always encourage residents to get in touch with us if they have any problems so we can resolve them as best as we can.”