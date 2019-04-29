Residents are offered free bags of compost

Around 5,000 bags of compost are to be given away free to residents in the East Riding this month.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s annual compost giveaways will be held at nine sites, including in Pocklington.

The Pocklington compost giveaway takes place at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre car park (Pocklington Town AFC) on Friday, May 17 at 4pm.

Residents are invited to go along to collect two free 15kg bags of compost per car.

All the compost being given away has been recycled from the food and garden waste East Riding residents have put in their brown bins.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We’ve been running our popular compost giveaways for many years as a ‘thank you’ to residents for their fantastic efforts in recycling their waste.”