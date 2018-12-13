Residents are best recyclers in England

Residents in the East Riding are the number one recyclers in the country – for the second year running!

Latest Government figures show the East Riding of Yorkshire Council recycles more household waste than any other council in England.

This is the second year running the East Riding has come top in the national results released annually by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – out of a total of 345 local authorities in the country.

Thanks to the huge support of residents, the council was able to recycle or compost 64.5% of all household rubbish in the 2017-2018 financial year.

The average national recycling rate for England was just 44.8%.

The figure of 64.5% of waste recycled in the East Riding was down slightly on the 65.4% recorded for the authority for the previous year. However, the council still topped the table.

The Government figures show that a total of 169,341 tonnes of household waste was collected from residents’ wheelie bins and at the council’s household waste recycling sites between April 2017 and March 2018.

From that total 109,170 tonnes of waste was recycled, composted or reused.

Councillor Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “The East Riding is the number one recycler in England for two years running – how fantastic is that!

“We just want to say a massive thank you to residents in the East Riding for their continuing efforts in support of our bin collection schemes because they really are the country’s leading recyclers.

“We’ve always taken the view that it’s the residents and the council working together as a team to recycle as much waste as we possibly can – and that has proved to be a winning partnership.

“We also want to thank our dedicated waste and recycling team and our fantastic bin crews, who are out in the community in all weathers. Their efforts are very much appreciated by residents.”