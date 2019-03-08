Regular checks keep bridges in operation

This month sees the completion of the current principal bridge inspection programme looking at 35 of the East Riding’s larger bridges located on the main highway network.

As part of its regular inspection regimes, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council conducts visual inspections of its bridges every two years and more detailed or principal inspections every six years, using various pieces of access equipment to view all features of the bridge.

The results of these inspections help inform the council’s annual maintenance work and also support the council in bids for funding.

Mike Ball, the council’s principal bridge engineer, said: “The proactive approach taken by the council means that our bridge stock is well maintained.

“As well as routine maintenance work undertaken each year, the council also has a regular allocation of over a million pounds to carry out capital works. Because of our excellent track record for delivery and the strong business cases we are able to put forward, the council is also successful in securing external funding from the Government and other organisations, such as the local enterprise partnerships, that allows for additional schemes.”

Councillor John Barrett, cabinet portfolio holder for operational services, said: ”Bridges are important assets, with nearly 700 linking up the highway network across the East Riding.

“By taking a proactive approach to inspections, we are able to ensure that our bridges are of a good standard.”