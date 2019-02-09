Reflector strips placed on London Street bollards

New reflective strips have been placed on roadside bollards along London Street in Pocklington after a campaign by Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway.

Coun Strangeway said: “Residents will be delighted that East Riding of Yorkshire Council have agreed to fit these strips.

“This will be a good safety measure for their children going to school as vehicles, including school buses, have been known to mount the pavement on London Street.

“Safer footpaths for children, slower traffic on the roads, and at a nominal cost. A success all round. Well done the ERYC.”