Recycle your Christmas tree

Pocklington Lions and Derwent Lions Clubs will be operating their usual Christmas tree collections early next year.

The two clubs will be running their Christmas tree recycling services, in aid of their chosen charities, on Saturday 6 January and Sunday 7 January.

This year they are hoping to attract donations for St Leonard’s Hospice and Martin House Hospice Care for children and young people.

After costs, 90% of donations will go to the hospices, while 10% go to local charities.

The areas looked after by the Pocklington Lions cover the YO42, YO433 and YO415 post codes.

The Derwent Lions operation will be collecting trees from the YO414, YO411 and YO195 areas.

Any resident who would like to use the service can visit www.charityxmastreecollection.com where they can register their tree.

The deadline for registering is Monday 1 January.