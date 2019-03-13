Railway group set to host model show

Members of the Yorkshire Wolds Railway (YWR) are busy putting the final touches to their annual model railway exhibition.

The event will take place this Saturday (March 16) at Wetwang Community Hall between 10am and 4pm.

Featuring many local layouts, trade stands, raffle, tombola and refreshments, the event has now become a firm fixture in the YWR’s calendar.

Katy Bowser of the YWR said: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to build on the success of last year and look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages.”

Tickets are £2 adults (£1 children).

Visit www.yorkshirewoldsrailway.org.uk for more details about forthcoming events.