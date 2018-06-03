Radio show puts Fangfoss on the map

Radio Humberside recently put Fangfoss on the map by hosting an entire three hour broadcast from the village.

The programme was called “Phil White on the road” – a chat show based around the activities going on in the village.

Jubilee Park committee members were interviewed about the fundraising needed to replace the venue’s equipment and local businesses were given the opportunity to talk about their work.

Lyn Grant, at Fangfoss Pottery, said: “I have had several people comment on how interesting and varied the show was.”