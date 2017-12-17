Quickline extends customer base

East Yorkshire-based wireless internet service provider Quickline Communications, which runs a transmitting mast at Holme on Spalding Moor, will take over approximately one thousand new customers following the acquisition of North Yorkshire based Clannet.

Recently acquired by Satellite Solutions Worldwide in an £8million deal, Quickline is now investing heavily in network capacity and reliability.

This new move secures the future of the Clannet network, by becoming part of a global leader in the delivery of alternative superfast broadband services.

No changes are being made to Clannet’s existing pricing structure. However, new faster services will make upgrades available in the near future.

Steve Jagger, managing director of Quickline said: “We are delighted to have completed on this latest acquisition as it enables us to progress with significant growth opportunities in other areas of Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and beyond.”

