Quickline expands with acquisition

Wireless internet provider Quickline, which runs a broadband transmitter at Holme on Spalding Moor, has announced its acquisition of network provider JHCS, which trades as Newark Wireless.

Quickline, which specialises in bringing super fast broadband to hard-to-reach locations, will take over internet delivery to homes and businesses in rural Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire,

Steve Jagger, managing director of the East Yorkshire buisiness, said: “We are thrilled to take on JHCS’s customer base, as we’re confident we can continue to provide them with exceptional broadband as well as many other connectivity solutions. Fast, reliable connectivity isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s a necessity. Our whole aim to bring a high-speed service to all areas, no matter how remote.”