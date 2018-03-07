Putt name forward for Lions charity golf day

The next Pocklington Lions Club charity golf day for the Ian Steel Memorial Trophy will take place at the KP Club on Friday 18 May.

This will be a stableford competition with team and individual prizes up for grabs.

The individual entry fee of £40 (KP members £30) includes a bacon roll plus coffee/tea on arrival, golf, and a two course meal followed by raffle and prize presentation.

Organiser, Lion John Eeles, said all the proceeds from the event will go to the following local causes: Candlelighters, Melbourne Scout and Guide Group, Pocklington Scout Group and Wolds Wonders. These were the four most popular good causes who were not successful in becoming beneficiaries of this year’s “It’s a Pockout” on 18 August.

Contact John Eeles by emailing john.eeles@btinternet.com or by calling 01759 305490 or 07764 572010 for entry forms or for more information about the golf day.