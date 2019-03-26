Pupils raise £200 for Comic Relief

Barmby Moor Primary School took part in this year’s Comic Relief campaign, raising more than £200 for the charity.

The school held a Barmby’s Got Talent competition, kicked off by a staff step routine which was followed by performances from children across the school.

Barmby's Got Talent saw staff and children perform as singers, dancers, comedians and magicians.

A Barmby Moor School spokeswoman said: “Acts included singers, comedians, orchestras and magicians. The winner was a very impressive Freddie Mercury from Year 6.

“Well done to all involved!”

This year’s national campaign raised £63,938,072. Visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday