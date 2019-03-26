Pupils raise £200 for Comic Relief

Barmby's Got Talent saw staff and children perform as singers, dancers, comedians and magicians.
Barmby Moor Primary School took part in this year’s Comic Relief campaign, raising more than £200 for the charity.

The school held a Barmby’s Got Talent competition, kicked off by a staff step routine which was followed by performances from children across the school.

A Barmby Moor School spokeswoman said: “Acts included singers, comedians, orchestras and magicians. The winner was a very impressive Freddie Mercury from Year 6.

“Well done to all involved!”

This year’s national campaign raised £63,938,072. Visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday