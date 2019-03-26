Pupils raise £200 for Comic Relief

Barmby Moor Primary School took part in this year’s Comic Relief campaign, raising more than £200 for the charity.
The school held a Barmby’s Got Talent competition, kicked off by a staff step routine which was followed by performances from children across the school.
A Barmby Moor School spokeswoman said: “Acts included singers, comedians, orchestras and magicians. The winner was a very impressive Freddie Mercury from Year 6.
“Well done to all involved!”
This year’s national campaign raised £63,938,072. Visit www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday