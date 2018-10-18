Pupils learn about Great War VC hero

At Sutton upon Derwent Primary School Key Stage 1 children have been learning about the First World War, and in particular about local VC hero Harry Blanshard Wood.

He was born in Newton upon Derwent and was awarded the Military Medal in August 1918 and the Victoria Cross two months later for his bravery and service to the country.

The children made special Remembrance Boxes and filled them with heart-shaped poppy petals. These were given to people attending the recent service which saw a plinth unveiled to remember Harry Blanshard Wood.

A spokesman at the school said: “As part of their topic the children have written postcards of thanks. These will be sent to the veterans by the Royal British Legion to tell them how grateful we are and with our hope it will raise their spirits.”