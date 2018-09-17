Pupils hope to bag Tesco scheme cash

Children at Melbourne Primary School are hoping to bag a cash boost from Tesco’s Bags of Help Initiative.

The school is on course to benefit from the community fund after the Friends of the School applied to be part of the scheme which sees shoppers in the Tesco Market Weighton store vote for various community projects.

Grants of £4000, £2000 and £1000 will be awarded, which has been raised via carrier bag sales in Tesco stores.

Headteacher Claire Fielding said: “In 2015 we rehoused the library resources into the Main Hall to raise the status of reading across the school so the children’s enjoyment and achievement of reading improved. We do not have the budget to complete our dream so we are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Tesco Bags of Help Initiative.”

A successful cash injection from Tesco would fund seating areas, learning study pods, interactive resources and attractive mobile shelving – the perfect solution to make the most of the school’s incredibly limited space in the main hall.

The shelving would not only create a fantastic showcase for books for the children but could then be easily moved for lunchtime, daily PE lessons or when holding an event.