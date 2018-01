Pupils at Barmby Moor Primary CE Primary School were treated to a wonderful percussion concert from the Schools Music Service at the end of last term.

Children were entertained with a number of festive classics.

Pupils were also able to try out various instruments, including marimba, vibraphone and drum kit.

A spokesperson at Barmby Moor School said: “The children really enjoyed the concert and the chance to try the various instruments.”