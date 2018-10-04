Pupils a class act for Macmillan cause

Barmby Moor CE Primary School recently hosted a special coffee morning where pupils, staff, friends and family joined together in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Class 1 pupils hosted the event due to Macmillan being their class charity.

Pupils and staff at Barmby Moor CE School played host to friends and family at the MacMillan Coffee Morning.

The school was honoured to receive a special visit from Lady Halifax who enjoyed attending the event and meeting the school community.

Mrs Allen-Parry, early years manager and deputy head, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed preparing for our annual coffee morning by baking cakes and biscuits and we were delighted to raise over £200 for Macmillan.

“We were thrilled that Lady Halifax joined us for our special event.”