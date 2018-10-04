Pupils a class act for Macmillan cause

Barmby Moor CE Primary School recently hosted a special coffee morning where pupils, staff, friends and family joined together in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Class 1 pupils hosted the event due to Macmillan being their class charity.
The school was honoured to receive a special visit from Lady Halifax who enjoyed attending the event and meeting the school community.
Mrs Allen-Parry, early years manager and deputy head, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed preparing for our annual coffee morning by baking cakes and biscuits and we were delighted to raise over £200 for Macmillan.
“We were thrilled that Lady Halifax joined us for our special event.”