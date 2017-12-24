Pub regulars strip off for charity calendar

A group of men at a village pub have shown their naked ambition to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Drunken banter and dares between customers and bar manager Jack Watson at The Oddfellows Arms in Wilberfoss quickly led to 12 men baring all during photo shoots to create a Calendar Girls style calendar.

Jack Watson (Mr July).

Following the photo shoot, the 12 locals are now considering a ‘Full Monty’ show at the venue which would raise funds for the charity.

The calendar is on sale at the pub for £8 and it is hoped that the local Costcutter Shop night sell them.

Jack Watson (Mr July) said: “It started when Joanne (one of our locals) shared a picture of her partner Dave (Mr January) ironing in the buff in front of the TV. Needless to say, I showed the phone picture to other locals, which quickly transpired to the idea of Calendar Boys, and it had to be for a men’s health concern.”

Dave Barrett, manager at the pub, (Mr October) said: “My wife told me that Jack, our nephew had arranged for several locals to be models on the calendar and I was set for Mr October. I’m not sure what was worse, being outside naked in our garden for my photo, or having to take several of the photographs of the other blokes as I was the one with the camera and lighting.

Dave (Mr January).

“Fair play to Dave (Mr January) as well, as he lost his leg in the Falkland’s conflict due to a land mine and is very proud to stand semi naked with his prosthetic leg.

“We would like to thank Rob Oxen from Timothy Taylors for supporting the calendar and to the brewery for donating towards the printing costs.”

Garry Peakcock (Mr December) said: “I thought it was a bit of bar banter after a few drinks, but got very concerned when Jack started to write names down against months.

“As soon as I saw pen go to paper, I knew I’d committed myself to something which will happen – sure enough one week later on a Sunday morning whilst the pub was shut, I was stood semi naked in front of the Christmas Tree.

“It’s funny how all staff suddenly turn up at once from the kitchen when I got undressed!”