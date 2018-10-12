Pub landlord gets Platform to air views

Al Murray’s infamous pub landlord has been unveiled as the first headliner for Platform Festival 2019 when it returns to The Old Station in Pocklington next July.

Al Murray will headline the second night of the four-day festival, which takes place from 10 to 13 July, as part of his Landlord of Hope and Glory Tour.

It will be the second time that the renowned comedian, described by the national press as “stand up gold” and “a supremely polished performer”, has performed at Platform Festival having sold out his show back in 2015.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “We are really excited to be welcoming Al Murray back to Platform Festival. His previous performance went down a storm, so we know this will be a fantastic night and the perfect addition to our festival line-up.

“After taking a break this year we are really looking forward to the return of Platform Festival next year.

“Tickets for Al Murray are £27.50 available now from our Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.”