Provocative theatre show in Pipeline at PAC

Pipeline Theatre’s critically acclaimed play ‘Drip, Drip, Drip’ is coming to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Wednesday 6 March.

Drip, Drip, Drip tells the story of a chaotic NHS emergency ward where a trainee nurse from Eritrea and a newly arrived Muslim doctor are treating David – cancer patient, discredited academic, and racist.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “This production is a must for anyone who loves provocative theatre.”

Call the arts centre box office on 01759 301547 to buy advance tickets (£12).