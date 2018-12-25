Probus club members hear superb talk by Rev Pollard

The Pocklington Probus Club chairman Richard Hawkins welcomed club members and Rev Mathew Pollard, the speaker, to the latest meeting.

Mathew opened his entertaining talk by speaking one word of the Congolese language “BUTOKE”, which, he explained means “LIGHT”.

This word is the name of the charitable organisation with which Mathew is connected.

It works directly with a community in a very remote part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, providing facilities that enable the members of that community to provide basic amenities such as education for their children, clean water supplies and sanitation.

He explained that the area of the country was suffering from a severe lack of proper government caused by the failure to terminate effectively the long-running Congolese civil war.

“Butoke” is funded directly by donations from Christian organisations in the UK and other countries, for example, Canada.

Mathew illustrated his talk with many photographs, for example, some of a brickworks built by the community.

The community built a much-needed school with the bricks produced.

He explained a simple construction can enable a spring of clean water to be capped so that the water is made fit for human consumption.

The emphasis is always on providing information and local equipment to enable the community itself to carry out the improvements. The arrangements made by the Trustees, of which Mathew is one, who manage the organisation ensure that there are no administration costs in the countries providing the funds. Mathew was thanked for his enlightening talk by David Nuttall.