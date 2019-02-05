Prison plan protest at Stamford Bridge

Residents from Stamford Bridge, Low Catton, Full Sutton, Fangfoss and Bugthorpe gathered on Saturday to protest about the Ministry of Justice’s (MoJ) Full Sutton prison planning proposal.

Around 50 people braved the snowy weather to join forces at Stamford Bridge.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The protesters received a good response from traffic going past, lots of beeping horns in support. Another protest is planned in the future. The details be will be released in due course.”

The MoJ’s outline plan would see the jail hold more than 1,400 prisoners.

People can register their views on the planning portal by following this link to the Planning Application https://newplanningaccess.eastriding.gov.uk/newplanningaccess/PLAN/18/04105/STOUT