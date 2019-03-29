Primary children put road safety on cards

A group of local primary school children have sent their grown ups personalised road safety postcards as a reminder of how to keep them safe near roads.

Pupils from North Cave CofE Primary School were among nearly 1,500 children from Yorkshire and The Humber who took part in a Beep Beep! Day, organised by road safety charity Brake and Churchill Car Insurance.

As part of the campaign, the children wrote and coloured in a set of three postcards focusing on holding hands near roads, ensuring children are using correctly fitted child seats and finding safe places to cross the road. The children then took them home so they can go on display as a constant reminder of key road safety messages.

The reception and year one pupils were also visited by Brake mascot Zak the Zebra, who helped them learn about road safety through various fun activities.

Nancy Smart, school business manager, said: “Keeping our children safe, especially near roads, is always a top priority, which is why we were keen to get involved with Brake’s Beep Beep! Day.

“It was great to have Zak the Zebra visit and help our children learn road safety. We are always impressed by how much our pupils know and it’s great that they can now share this with their grown ups.”