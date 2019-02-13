Prep school a trailblazer over mindfulness lessons

Mindfulness lessons, similar to those enjoyed by Pocklington Prep School children, are to be trialled in schools across the country.

The trials come amid growing evidence of their effectiveness in supporting mental health and wellbeing.

Pocklington Prep has been an early and active supporter of teaching pupils different techniques to help them remain calm and positive, holding mindfulness classes and encouraging children to use relaxation exercises to help face down any worries or anxieties.

It is one of the reasons Pocklington School was the first school in the country to be awarded the Boarding School Mental Health Award last year.

Year 2 class teacher Romney Walton, who leads mindfulness teaching in the Prep School, welcomed the Government’s recent announcement.

She said: “This is brilliant news. Everybody should be taught the relaxation and coping techniques that our children learn because they benefit you for life.”

Mrs Walton is one of six teachers across Pocklington School and Prep School who are trained in mindfulness.

She runs lunchtime mindfulness classes for Pre-Prep and Prep School children and circulates resources so all teachers can introduce mindfulness and relaxation activities in the classroom. Mrs Walton said mindfulness should be added to the Government’s healthy eating campaign, so everyone aims for ‘Six A Day’ to stay well.