Popular Flying Man Festival will not be going ahead this year

Pocklington Church Council has confirmed that the Flying Man Festival will not be going ahead in 2019.

The Flying Man has been held since 2005.

However, church officials, facing a very busy 2018-19 schedule, have decided to take a break this year.

An All Saints’ spokesperson said: “The Flying Man is run by an increasingly small team and some key people are unable to commit this time around.

“We are also in the middle of a demanding 12 months for the church; last September’s flower festival was a great event but also a huge undertaking, plus we have further improvements in the pipeline, including a major new lighting scheme, making organising a Flying Man too big an ask for 2019.”