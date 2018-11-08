Poppy display remembers Weighton’s Fallen

A unique display of poppies has been placed in the centre of Market Weighton to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. The cascade of poppies is located next to the Giant Bradley statue to remember the Fallen of the town.

Market Weighton Town Council came up with the design which contains 73 large poppies – representing those who lost their lives serving in the two World Wars from the parish of Market Weighton and Arras.

Market Weighton Town Council's amazing display of poppies near the Giant Bradley statue.

Cllr Nigel Chicken and town handyman Sean Gannon installed the display near the statue ahead of Remembrance Day.