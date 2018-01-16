Poppy Appeal team’s amazing £19,433 total

The Pocklington Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal team raised a whopping £19,433 during its latest campaign.

Polly Warcup, the Poppy Appeal organiser, has thanked everyone involved in the appeal and to the residents of Pocklington and the surrounding villages who donated to the cause.

Unfortunately Polly is standing down from the role due to ill health and currently there is no one to fill the post.

Polly said it had been a real privilege to be the area’s Poppy Appeal organiser and she was delighted to have been directly involved in raising £90,000 for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal over the past five years.

It is expected that the area coordinator for the Royal British Legion will try to recruit someone in early March/April for the vacant post.

Polly thanked everyone who has helped raise funds to support current and ex-serviceman and women in their time of need.

Special thanks go to the collectors in Warter, Melbourne, Allerthorpe, Hayton, Millington, Fangfoss, Sutton on Derwent, Elvington and the Elvington Air Museum, to all the schools, pubs, sports clubs, door-to-door sellers and also the teams who collected in Sainsbury’s and Aldi.

Pocklington Branch Chairman Kevin Warcup thanked his wife for all her hard work over the past five years.

He said: “It is a real shame that the branch has no one to fill this post. A few people have shown an interest but once they know what is involved the interest has waned.

“We are is still struggling to recruit new members and for people who will get involved in the running of the branch.

“2018 could be our final year which will be a real shame considering it would coincide with the end of World War One.”