Wilberfoss searching for new parish councillor

There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Wilberfoss Parish Council.

A by-election to fill a vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish council write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire by Tuesday, February 18 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancy by co-option.

If you would like to discuss the role contact the clerk Sarah Wills at 2 Paddock Close, Wilberfoss, YO41m 5LX, email clerk@wilberfossparish.org.uk, or call 01759 380123.