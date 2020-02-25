There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Sutton upon Derwent Parish Council.

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall by Friday, March 13 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancy by co-option.

If you would like to discuss the role contact the clerk of the parish council Ms Y Eggleston via email at theclerk@suttonuponderwent.org.uk or by calling 01904 608453.