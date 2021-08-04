Town council to discuss West Green barriers plan after cost of legal action and clean-up is revealed

The travellers arrived at West Green on Friday, June 25 and the council quickly took legal action to remove them.

This cost the council almost £7,000 including fees for solicitors and a barrister, court fees, and site notices.

The total added up to £6,923 after VAT was added.

The town council will be considering preventative measures at its meeting on Wednesday, August 11 to stop people getting onto West Green in the future.

This action, along with the clean-up operation afterwards, saw £12,229 spent overall.

The site clearance and temporary security added up to £5,376. This total included site clearance, skip hire and temporary concrete barriers.

The council has already placed concrete blocks at the site on the tennis court side and are set to fit retractable bollards under emergency powers.

The council said that two contractors have been on site and the following actions suggested as deterrents:

Two height barriers. One to replace the one that is damaged at the car park entrance.

Telescopic bollards – these are to be placed in front of the gates to prevent unauthorised access.

Solid bollards – two solid bollards to be installed on the tennis court track.

The town council meeting will take place at 7pm in The Old Courthouse, 37 George Street, Pocklington. Members of the public are welcome to attend as observers.