Three vacancies on two parish councils

There is one vacancy at Full Sutton and Skipenbeck Parish Council and two at Londesborough with Easthorpe Parish Council.
A by-election to fill the three vacancies will be held if 10 electors of the parishes write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council by June 27/28 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive a request, the parish councils will be informed that it may fill the vacancies by co-option, which means council members will be able to elect a new member.

Contact Mrs CM Miles-Findlay (Full Sutton) on 01759 371853 and Mrs Sylvia Moore (Londesborough) on 01430 871350 for more details.