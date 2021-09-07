There’s currently a vacancy on North and South Cliffe Parish Council: here’s how to apply

For more information about the role contact the clerk Catherine Simpson via email at [email protected] more information about the role contact the clerk Catherine Simpson via email at [email protected]

There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on North and South Cliffe Parish Council.

A by-election to fill this vacancy will be held if by Friday, September 17, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council claiming such an election.

