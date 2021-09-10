There is currently a vacancy on Newbald Parish Council – find out more here
There is currently a vacancy on Newbald Parish Council caused by a resignation.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:20 am
A by-election will be held if by Wednesday, September 29, 10 electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council claiming such an election. If no such notice is given, the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
Contact the parish clerk at [email protected] for more details.