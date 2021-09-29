There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Londesborough with Easthorpe Parish Council
There is currently a vacancy on Londesborough with Easthorpe Parish Council, caused by the resignation of a parish councillor.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:10 pm
A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Thursday, October 19, 10 electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the Chief Executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.
If no such notice is given, the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
For more details about the role email the council’s clerk Catherine Simpson at [email protected] or call 01430 872239.