Sir Greg Knight has been re-elected as MP for Yorkshire East.

He retained his seat with a majority of 22,787 votes.

Here are the full results:

Greg Knight (Con) - 33,988

Catherine Minnis (Lab) - 11,201

Dale Needham (Lib Dem) - 4,219

Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party) - 1,686

Mike Jackson (Green) - 1,675