Sir Greg Knight ‘humbled’ by support after retaining his seat as MP for East Yorkshire

A delighted Sir Greg Knight said he was honoured after being re-elected as MP for Yorkshire East.

He said was both “honoured and humbled to have been re-elected with the biggest majority ever achieved since the East Yorkshire constituency was created”.

Sir Greg added that there was “no time for rest” however, and that he will be immediately returning to work at Westminster.

He praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for running an excellent campaign and said that the large majority was good because “it sends a clear message to the European Union that, on Brexit, the UK means business – and we are leaving the EU sooner rather than later.”

He retained his seat with a majority of 22,787 votes.

Here are the full results:

○ Greg Knight (Con) - 33,988

○ Catherine Minnis (Lab) - 11,201

○ Dale Needham (Lib Dem) - 4,219

○ Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party) - 1,686

○ Mike Jackson (Green) - 1,675