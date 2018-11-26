Sir Greg Knight gets tough on dodgy car park operators

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has welcomed the news that his Private Member’s Bill which looks to tackle dodgy car park owners, successfully completed its progress through the House of Commons, after receiving its Third Reading last week.

The Parking (Code of Practice) Bill has enjoyed cross-party support, including the backing of the Government, and if successful in the House of Lords, Sir Greg’s Bill will introduce a statutory code of practice for private parking companies which will prevent motorists being unfairly treated.

He said:“The clear majority of car park providers are honest and fair but unscrupulous rogues are undermining the whole sector with bad practice”.

“Some dodgy operators are engaging in practices such as deliberately unclear signage, ticketing people whist they are getting change or when parking payment machines are out of order. Currently there is no legally binding code to prevent this”.

“My Bill does nothing to diminish the rights of landowners to earn a fair income from their land, including seeking redress when motorists don’t play by the rules. But the scales need to be rebalanced, so the system is fair for all involved. My Bill, will help stamp out rogues in the industry”.

“I am delighted that today the House of Commons has taken its chance to make parking fairer and more predictable for motorists”.

If the Bill clears the House of Lords, it should reach the statue book during 2019.

Around 4.7 million privately issued parking ‘tickets’ are given out every year.