Report on Neighbourhood Plan survey results

A presentation of results from the Pocklington Neighbourhood Plan Public Consultation Survey will be held at the Old Courthouse, George Street, on Saturday, June 15 between 11am and noon.

Mike King, of People and Places, which conducted and analysed the survey, will give a public presentation of the report from the responses to the Pocklington Neighbourhood Plan Public Consultation Survey which was carried out in April.

Over 950 responses were received and it represents the most recent attempt to seek residents’ views on local issues.