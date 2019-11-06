Preparing for the election

Preparations are well under way for the forthcoming general election which is held on Thursday, December 12.

In the East Riding, five constituencies will be contested – East Yorkshire; Beverley and Holderness as well as Haltemprice and Howden all of which will be administered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Brigg and Goole will be administered by North Lincolnshire Council whilst the Hull West and Hessle seat will be administered by Hull City Council.

The counts in the East Riding will take place after polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday, December 12 and will be held at East Riding Leisure Driffield, East Riding Leisure Beverley and East Riding Leisure Haltemprice.

This will be the third election administered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council this year and the first time since 1923 that a general election has been held in December.

A spokesman said: “Anyone wishing to vote in the election needs to be on the electoral register. People already on the electoral register do not need to re-register in order to vote in this election.

“Those who are not registered and wish to vote should make sure they complete a registration form before midnight on Tuesday, November 26.

“Registration is quick and easy and can be done online via East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website – www.eastriding.gov.uk/elections2019 or at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

“People who have already registered and wish to vote by post can apply for an application now by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/elections2019. Those who have registered in the past for a postal vote need not apply again.

“Postal vote applications need to be received no later than 5pm on Tuesday, November 26.