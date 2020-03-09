Pocklington Town Council will co-opt new member to fill councillor vacancy

Pocklington Town Council currently has a vacancy for a councillor and is now looking to co-opt the new member.

It is searching for someone that will help the authority promote and progress the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of Pocklington.

Any potential interested party must be over 18, live in Pocklington or within three miles or be an owner or tenant of land/premises within Pocklington, or Pocklington be your sole place of work all of which must have been for 12 months prior to Wednesday, April 8.

The council is asking any prospective candidates to send in an application of no more than 500 words, detailing your skills and why you would like to join the team.

A spokesman for the council said: “We request that applicants submit a written application of no more than 500 words explaining who you are, why you would like to join the council, aspects of the community that are of interest, and what qualities, skills and expertise would you bring.

“Applications can be emailed to townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk or posted to Pocklington Town Council, The Old Courthouse, 37 George Street, Pocklington YO42 2DH by 4pm on Wednesday, April 1.

“Co-option will take place on Wednesday, April 8 at 7pm in the council meeting at the The Old Courthouse.

“Contact the town clerk if you would like to know more either by emailing on townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk or ring to make an appointment on 01759 304851.”