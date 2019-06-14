Pocklington Town Council looking to co-opt two new members

Pocklington Town Council currently has two vacancies for councillors and is looking to fill them by co-option.

The council is asking any potential applicants to send in a 500-word letter explaining who they are and what they can do for the council ahead of a co-option meeting held next month.

The co-option will take place on Wednesday, July 17 at 7pm during the council meeting at the The Old Courthouse, where applicants will get the chance to address the councillors and expand on their written submissions.

To be eligible for the posts residents must be 18 or over.

They must also live in Pocklington, or within three miles, or be an owner or tenant of land/premises within Pocklington, or Pocklington is their sole place of work – all of which must have been for 12 months prior to Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Disqualification includes being subject to a bankruptcy order or convicted of an offence that warranted imprisonment (including suspended) for more than three months within five years of Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

A Pocklington Town Council spokesman said: “Are you interested in getting involved in grass roots local government and making a real difference to your community?

“If so, and you meet the eligibility criteria, why not consider standing for co-option onto Pocklington Town Council?

“We currently have two vacancies available.

“We are a very forward thinking and active council that work hard to promote and progress the social, economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of Pocklington.

“We request that applicants submit a written application of no more than 500 words explaining who you are, why you would like to join the council, aspects of the community that are of particular interest and what qualities, skills and expertise would you bring.

“Applications can be emailed to townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk or posted to Pocklington Town Council, The Old Courthouse, 37 George Street, Pocklington YO42 2DH by4pm on Wednesday, July 10.

“Please feel free to contact the town clerk if you would like to know more about the role, either by emailing on townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk or ring to make an appointment on 01759 304851.”