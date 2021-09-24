Pocklington Mayor thanks residents and businesses following successful quiz night
The Mayor of Pocklington Richard Bryon has thanked everyone who supported the quiz at the United Services Club in aid of his charities.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 2:15 pm
Mr Bryon said: “Many thanks to people who bought raffle tickets and the retailers who donated raffle prizes.
“It was a wonderful night and we raised £330 for the mayor’s charities.
“The money will go to the local Marie Curie group and Pocklington Friends of St Leonard’s Hospice.”