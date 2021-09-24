Pocklington Mayor thanks residents and businesses following successful quiz night

The Mayor of Pocklington Richard Bryon has thanked everyone who supported the quiz at the United Services Club in aid of his charities.

Mr Bryon said: “Many thanks to people who bought raffle tickets and the retailers who donated raffle prizes.

“It was a wonderful night and we raised £330 for the mayor’s charities.