Pocklington councillor hails ‘amazing community spirit’ after first 100 days in role

Liberal Democrat Sue Carden was elected to Pocklington Town Council in June.

Pocklington’s newest town councillor says her first 100 days in the position have shown her an “amazing community spirit” across the area.

Liberal Democrat Sue Carden was elected unopposed on Monday, June 7 and has published a report on her inaugural months in the job.

The issues dominating the councillor’s inbox range from the new Full Sutton prison development to keeping the streets tidy.

As a quantity surveyor, Cllr Carden said she is putting her expertise to use on planning issues and wants to hold East Riding of Yorkshire Councillors to account on unpopular large-scale developments.

Cllr Carden said: “It’s been amazing to work with such strong community spirit in these first 100 days on Pocklington Town Council.

“I’ve been busy meeting residents and businesses and learning more about the issues that really matter to people.

“It’s been a privilege to work to strengthen an already strong community with so much spirit.”