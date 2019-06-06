Mayor to help guides and the over 60s club

Councillor Dean Hodgson was confirmed as Mayor of Pocklington for a second year at the recent town mayor making ceremony at Pocklington Arts Centre.

Pocklington Town Cryer Geoff Sheasby opened the proceedings with an alliterative welcome before Councillor Hodgson was appointed as town mayor after being elected earlier in the week at the council’s annual general meeting.

Pocklington Town Mayor Dean Hodgson presents a cheque to Mires Beck during the mayor making event.

The mayor read and then signed the declaration of office, thanked all the electors who had voted in the May election, and announced that the mayor’s charities for this year will be the Guides and Ranger units and Pocklington Over 60s club.

Councillor Jo Green had been appointed deputy mayor at the AGM and the retiring deputy mayor, Councillor Terry Jones, passed on the chains of office before Councillor Green read the deputy mayor’s declaration.

Councillor Hodgson outlined the achievements of the council over the past 12 months.

This year the council has undertaken repairs and maintenance to stabilise the headstones at Pocklington cemetery; carried out repairs to the footpaths and tree pruning in All Saints churchyard; felled dangerous trees in Primrose Wood; and resurfaced Queen Elizabeth II Playing Field’s car park on West Green.

Successful events had been held during the year including bonfire night, which raises funds for the Mayor’s Charity; the armistice and remembrance day on November 11, which this year this included commemorations for the centenary for the end of World War 1; while the Tour de Yorkshire returned to the town for a third visit in May.

The mayor presented cheques to Mires Beck Nursery, who work with adults with learning difficulties, and the Wolds Wonders theatre group, based at Pocklington Arts Centre, for people with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The mayor’s outstanding long-term achievement in the community award was presented to Bronia Trynka-Watson for her work with Pocklington Guiding.

The following councillors who retired from office at the May election were presented with town plaques and thanked for their service.

They were Gerry Hutchinson, Martin Ratcliffe, Alan Spademan, David Sykes, Paul West and Peter Winterton. Jill Sinton also received a plaque.