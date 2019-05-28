Key role in cabinet for Coun Stathers

Local ward councillor Mike Stathers has been given one of the most senior positions for an elected member on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC).

Following his successful re-election to the Wolds Weighton Ward at the recent local elections, Mike has been appointed to the Council’s Cabinet and given the newly-defined Portfolio of ‘Enhancing Communities’.

Retired businessman Mike, who lives at Shiptonthorpe, was first elected to ERYC in 2015 when his key manifesto message was to fight for a better deal for rural, smaller economies.

He has served on the Western Area Planning sub-committee, became vice chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee and sat on the Humberside Police and Crime Panel.

His cabinet appointment means he has had to relinquish those roles.

His portfolio includes an extensive range of sub-titles, including housing delivery, strategic planning, environment and landscape, public protection and rural economies.

He is one of only seven other elected members, plus the newly-elected Leader (Cllr Richard Burton) and the deputy Leader (Cllr Jonathan Owen), to serve on the Cabinet.

Mike said: “The appointment is an honour and will be a real challenge. Housing remains a major issue, more so for our larger communities such as Market Weighton and Pocklington.

“New housing developments are taking place in many parts of the East Riding, demonstrating a strong market demand, but I will want to make sure that future new schemes do not have a detrimental impact on neighbouring, existing homes.

“At the same time, we need to protect our environment, especially from over-industrialisation, while encouraging new investment and new businesses in our rural economies.”

Prior to joining the council, Mike enjoyed a successful career first as a newspaper journalist and later as a public affairs consultant and has held a number of directorships in the media and social care sectors.

He is also a governor at Pocklington School and is chairman of the East Yorkshire Constituency Conservative Party.

Go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/council/committees/the-cabinet/ to find out more about the work and members of the cabinet.