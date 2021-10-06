End of Universal Credit uplift will impact more than 20,000 residents across East Yorkshire

The decision to end the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift has faced strong opposition. Photo: PA Images

The decision to end the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift has faced strong opposition, with the first ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales among high-profile politicians and campaigners who have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap the contentious proposals.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show there were 20,493 people claiming Universal Credit in the East Riding in July – the latest available data. Of those, 55% were not in work.

They are among more than 5.8 million claimants across the UK who may face a struggle to make ends meet, according to anti-poverty campaigners.

Anti-poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said the end of the uplift represented the “biggest ever overnight cut to social security” and claimed the Government’s decision could plunge up to half a million people into poverty.